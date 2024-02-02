DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fiesta Wacha

Club mutante
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
PartyPalma de Mallorca
€8
About

Llegó el día, Mallorca...vuelve tu fiesta: FIESTA WACHA

Los esperamos el 2/2 en MUTANTE CLUB (¡nueva ubicación, nueva sala!) para una noche de malianteo, turreo y perreo hasta el subsuelo.

Una noche muy especial a cargo de las DJS JEFAZAS FRESAKILL Y ANG...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Fiesta Wacha.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fresakill

Venue

Club mutante

Carrer De La Indústria, 8, 07013 Palma, Balearic Islands, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.