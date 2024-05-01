Top track

Wild Party - OutRight

Wild Party 10th Anniversary Phantom Pop Tour

recordBar
Wed, 1 May, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$23.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After a multi-year hiatus, the indie pop maestros, Wild Party, are set to release a new full-length album in 2023. After releasing their debut record, Phantom Pop, in October of 2014, the band toured extensively during the following year and a half before...

18 and over event / under 18 allowed with parent or guardian
Presented by recordBar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wild Party

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

