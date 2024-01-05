DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sad Flex! 2024 Kick Off

Genghis Cohen
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sad Flex! 2024 Kick Off

Featuring:

ill $werve

Broker Park

+ many more

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Genghis Cohen.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.