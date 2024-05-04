Top track

Inner Life - Ain't No Mountain High Enough

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Brixton Disco Festival 2024

Various Venues, Brixton
Sat, 4 May 2024, 3:00 pm
DJLondon
£31.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Inner Life - Ain't No Mountain High Enough
Got a code?

About

Brixton Disco Festival 2024: The 6th Annual Multi-Venue Disco Extravaganza in the heart of Brixton

Tickets will cover entry to the listed venues for the whole day.

Electric Brixton - Brixton Jamm - POW Brixton - Brixton Village - Ritzy Picturehouse - Bla...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brixton Disco Festival.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

12
Artwork, Dave Lee ZR, Norman Jay MBE and 12 more

Venue

Various Venues, Brixton

Brixton, London, UK
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.