Attack Dog, Cuni, Thunderpaw

Quarry House Tavern
Wed, 10 Jan 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Wednesday, January 10th 2024
Attack Dog + Cuni + Thunderpaw
8:30pm - $15 - All Ages

ATTACK DOG
Philadelphia, PA
https://attackdog.bandcamp.com/

CUNI
Washington, DC
https://cuni.bandcamp.com/

THUNDERPAW
Washington, DC
https://thunderpaw.b...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Quarry House Tavern.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Attack Dog

Venue

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Doors open8:30 pm

