XT Trio : Jazz "spirituel et festif"

Péniche Marcounet
Sun, 14 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Croisement de personnalités, subtil mélange de cultures, ce trio explore diverses contrées musicales pour un jazz « spirituel et festif ». A travers des compositions originales aux couleurs « latines et oniriques », le groupe tente de mêler respect de la m...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peniche Marcounet.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

XT Trio

Venue

Péniche Marcounet

Port de l'Hotel de Ville, Paris 75004
Doors open6:00 pm

