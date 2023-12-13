DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Comedy's Kaos Lounge Live - The Yellow Bar

The Yellow Bar
Wed, 13 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
Free
Welcome to Comedy's Kaos Lounge Live

21:00 - The Yellow Bar

The most lively radio show on the web radio: Radio Kaos Italy! Hosted by the irreverent comedians from Rome, Pietro Monfreda and Vincenzo Menichella, this satirical and entertaining show was...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da PIERRE SRL.

The Yellow Bar

Via Palestro 40, 00185 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open8:30 pm

