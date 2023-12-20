DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Andrea De Blas

Casa Astor
Wed, 20 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€8
"En frente mío" es el proyecto musical de Andrea de Blas, una joven pianista, compositora y cantante residente en Barcelona. En este concierto presenta este trabajo sencillo, sincero y lleno de contrastes en formato trío junto a Joan Pedrajas (bajo) y Roge...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Casa Ástor.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Casa Astor

Carrer De Santa Caterina 6, 08014 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

