Rain Parade

229
Wed, 19 Jun 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£30.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Noted as influences by the likes of My Bloody Valentine, Ride, The Stone Roses, Primal Scream, and The Charlatans, among many others, legendary Paisley Underground group Rain Parade return for the first London headline concert in decades.

Matt Piucci and...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
