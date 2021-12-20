DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

An Evening Of Vibes w/ Hudson River + DJ On Mars

48 Record Bar
20 Dec - 21 Dec
48 Record Bar warmly invites you to an evening of vibraphone, percussion and adjacent music featuring the jazzy/spacey/ambient/healing/ethereal sounds of Hudson River on solo vibraphone, plus DJ selections before and after courtesy DJ On Mars.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by 48 Record Bar.
Lineup

Hudson River

Venue

48 Record Bar

48 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

