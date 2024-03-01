DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ultramagnetic MC's

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£24.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Ultramagnetic MC's formed in 1984.Their first single was "To Give You Love"(1985) on the Diamond International label. The group's worldwide buzz started with "Ego Trippin'," its first 12-inch single on Next Plateau Records in 1986 that was the first hi...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Ultramagnetic MC’s

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

