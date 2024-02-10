Top track

Wigflex 18th Birthday: Batu, BLUMITSU, Jane Fitz, Lukas Wigflex, Outsider & more

The Cause at 60 Dock Road
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
About

✧˚ ༘ ⋆｡ ˚ ༘ ⋆｡˚✧ Celebrating 18 years of Wigflex with a bang. We're finally legal, but don't expect us to grow up... ʚ(｡˃ ᵕ ˂ )ɞ If you're one of the dancers new or old who have helped shape us into who we are we'd love to see you there <3

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PERCOLATE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Batu, Lukas Wigflex, BLUMITSU and 4 more

Venue

The Cause at 60 Dock Road

60 Dock Road, Newham, London, E16 1YZ, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

