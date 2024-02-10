DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
✧˚ ༘ ⋆｡ ˚ ༘ ⋆｡˚✧ Celebrating 18 years of Wigflex with a bang. We're finally legal, but don't expect us to grow up... ʚ(｡˃ ᵕ ˂ )ɞ If you're one of the dancers new or old who have helped shape us into who we are we'd love to see you there <3
