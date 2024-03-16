DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LEAVES’ EYES

Downstairs at the Dome
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£34.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Leaves' Eyes is a symphonic metal band from Germany and Norway. They were formed in 2003 by Liv Kristine, formerly the lead singer of Theatre of Tragedy, and the entire line-up of Atrocity. To date, the band has released eight studio albums, a single, six...

14+. Under 18's must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Born Again Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

NorthTale, Metalite, Catalyst Crime and 1 more

Venue

Downstairs at the Dome

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Doors open6:00 pm
250 capacity

