Show of Hands

Bush Hall
Sun, 5 May 2024, 3:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £19.83
About

Full Circle Part II: Show of Hands Return to Their Roots

In the spring of 2024, music enthusiasts and folk fans across the nation are in for a treat as Steve Knightley and Phil Beer prepare to embark on a journey back to where it all began. With a rich hi...

This is an 18+ event
DMP PRESENTS
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Show Of Hands

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open3:30 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

