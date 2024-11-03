DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Psychobilly Freakout Festival 2024
1st - 3rd November
Doors 1pm each day
Featuring
The Quakes
The Koffin Kats
https://www.koffinkatsrock.com/
The Ricochets (Last Ever Show)
