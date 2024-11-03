Top track

Koffin Kats - The Bottle Called

Psychobilly Freakout 2024

New Cross Inn
1 Nov - 3 Nov 2024
GigsLondon
£74.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Psychobilly Freakout Festival 2024

1st - 3rd November

Doors 1pm each day

Featuring

The Quakes

https://www.thequakes.com/

The Koffin Kats

https://www.koffinkatsrock.com/

The Ricochets (Last Ever Show)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/219610795827/...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Safe As Milk Promotions and New Cross Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

1
The Caravans, The Ricochets, Koffin Kats and 1 more

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open1:00 pm

