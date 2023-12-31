Top track

New Year's Eve w/ Mace

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Sun, 31 Dec, 11:30 pm
DJMilano
€40.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

APOLLO NEW YEAR'S EVE

SPECIAL DJ SET

by MACE

+ Other guests

_________________

Il nostro evento di Capodanno si strutturerá in due fasi:

1. DINNER from 8.30pm until 01.00am

2. AFTER DINNER from 11.30pm until 06.00am

Durante il ceno...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

MACE

Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

