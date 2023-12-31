DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
APOLLO NEW YEAR'S EVE
SPECIAL DJ SET
by MACE
+ Other guests
_________________
Il nostro evento di Capodanno si strutturerá in due fasi:
1. DINNER from 8.30pm until 01.00am
2. AFTER DINNER from 11.30pm until 06.00am
Durante il ceno...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.