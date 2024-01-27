DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Shay De Castro at Primary

Primary Night Club
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
From $12.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Fresh off from a summer tour through the European techno scene, Shay De Castro has gained the support of industry legends such as Charlotte de Witte, Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, Richie Hawtin, and ANNA, among other industry giants. With her latest release on...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by myVibe
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Shay De Castro, Frank Bono, K A R I M and 1 more

Venue

Primary Night Club

5 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60610, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.