DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The House of Rock Live!

sPAZIO211
Sun, 17 Dec, 3:00 pm
GigsTorino
€5.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Un pomeriggio con la scuola più rock della città !!! The House of Rock è un modo alternativo di insegnare la musica, è spontaneismo, ribellione, innovazione, sperimentazione e aggregazione. The House of Rock forma ogni anno band di bambini e ragazzi che si...

All ages
sPAZIO211, The House of Rock
Mask not required
Distancing not required
Covid-19 entry policyProof of vaccination

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.