DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Signature Brew & 7bone Burger Co. present the 2024 Superbowl LVIII live at the brewery!
A ticket includes full game coverage, your own table (up to 10 people), a pitcher of Signature Brew beer and a basket of 7Bone Rasta Buffalo Wings. The game will be sh...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.