Super Bowl LVIII 2024 in a Brewery

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Sun, 11 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
SportLondon
£39.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Signature Brew & 7bone Burger Co. present the 2024 Superbowl LVIII live at the brewery!

A ticket includes full game coverage, your own table (up to 10 people), a pitcher of Signature Brew beer and a basket of 7Bone Rasta Buffalo Wings. The game will be sh...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

