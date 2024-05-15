Top track

Re: Stacks - Radio Edit

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Bill Frisell Trio

Islington Assembly Hall
Wed, 15 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £38.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Re: Stacks - Radio Edit
Got a code?

About

Grammy award winning Jazz Guitarist Bill Frisell heads to London’s Islington Assembly Hall for an evening of smooth Jazz riffs and moody blues solos.  

  Renowned as one of the globe’s most talented musicians, his 40-year career has seen him revolutionise...

Presented by The Columbo Group.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bill Frisell

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs