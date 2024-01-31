DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Breaking Sound London at Bar Doña

Doña
Wed, 31 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The hottest emerging artists & bands in premium locations around the city. #BreakingSoundLondon

FEAT. Alysha, + more

Sponsored by Spirit Airlines

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bar Dona Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alysha

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

