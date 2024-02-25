DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
It's a new year and we're back in Birmingham for our first RnB & Slow Jams experience of 2024. Sunday 25th February Doors open 5pm, Last Entry 7pm, Curfew 11pm. Live & Direct from o2 Institute.
The hottest link up since Destiny’s Child. @chuckieonline & @...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.