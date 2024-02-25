DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RnB & Slow Jams - Birmingham

XOYO Birmingham
Sun, 25 Feb, 5:00 pm
PartyBirmingham
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
It's a new year and we're back in Birmingham for our first RnB & Slow Jams experience of 2024. Sunday 25th February Doors open 5pm, Last Entry 7pm, Curfew 11pm. Live & Direct from o2 Institute.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by RnB & Slow Jams
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

XOYO Birmingham

Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham, B9 4AG, United Kingdom
Doors open5:00 pm

