DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Reality Von TEASE: A Reading of RHOSLC

C'mon Everybody
Tue, 30 Jan, 7:30 pm
TheatreNew York
Selling fast
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

YES.... the woman whose birthday we've been celebrating... is not who she seems to be. And we're going to tell you all about it! Join a fabulous group of performers as they recreate moments from this recent season of RHOSLC. Proceeds go to Doctors Without...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.