The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis

Eulogy
Wed, 27 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$24.80

About

Eulogy Presents: The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis

Wednesday, March 27th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis

James Brandon Lewis was the Downbeat Jazz Saxophonist of the...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Eulogy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

The Messthetics, James Brandon Lewis

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

