DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NOY (Italy) plus guests / The Rockin’ Decade

Colours Hoxton
Sat, 27 Jan, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Gotobeat is excited to team up with Colours Hoxton to welcome NOY plus guests live on Saturday, January 27th.

You are all invited to celebrate a unique night of rock and freedom. NOY and friends need you, you, you to storm a decade away. Buy your flights,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Colours Hoxton

2-4 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.