BRKN LOVE - Shot Down

BRKN Love & Royal Tusk

Warehouse Concert Hall
Wed, 13 Mar, 7:00 pm
St. Catharines
CA$30.92

About

IndoorShoes Music & Warehouse Concert Hall Present

BRKN LOVE | Toronto, ON
www.brknlove.com

&

ROYAL TUSK | Edmonton, AB
https://open.spotify.com/artist/122qG4lB9vG6XCjrwJPnRJ

with:

THE HONEST HEART COLLECTIVE | Thunder Bay, ON
www.honesthear...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Warehouse Concert Hall.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Royal Tusk, BRKN LOVE

Venue

Warehouse Concert Hall

11 Geneva Street, St. Catharines, Ontario L2R 4M2, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

