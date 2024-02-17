DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Max Beasley Presents: A Night of Comedy & Magic

Location TBA Boyle Heights Los Angeles
Sat, 17 Feb, 7:00 pm
ComedyLos Angeles
$11.33
About

Max Beasley Presents a night of comedy and music featuring Guy Branum, Jamie Loftus, Phil Hendrie, Anna Seregina, and Megan Koester. Hosted by Brodie Reed

This is an 18+ event
Presented by MakeOutMusic
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Venue

Location TBA Boyle Heights Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90033, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

