DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Max Beasley Presents a night of comedy and music featuring Guy Branum, Jamie Loftus, Phil Hendrie, Anna Seregina, and Megan Koester. Hosted by Brodie Reed
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.