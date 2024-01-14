Top track

Shlomo & Parfait - Posh & Scary

PHASE 2 WINTER FSTVL | Day 2

Afrobar
Sun, 14 Jan, 7:00 am
DJCatania
€11.53

About

PHASE 2 | WINTER FESTIVAL 2024
[The future is the past]

LINE UP a/z

◢ AMSTRA
◢ CHRS
◢ ELLE
◢ PARFAIT
◢ QUELZA
◢ REBECCA DELLE PIANE
◢ SCHIFANO
◢ SHLØMO
◢ TONIX
◢ VEFFEV
◢ ZIONER

++ New Light set...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da W2 SRLS.
Lineup

7
Shlømo, Parfait, Quelza and 7 more

Venue

Afrobar

Viale Kennedy, 47, 95121 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open7:00 am

