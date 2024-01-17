DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Avec un art oscillant entre rnb, afro, pop et soul, Lakna signe des textes sensibles et des mélodies rythmées pour inventer son genre entre ses origines burkinabé et genevoise. Lakna se construit d'ailleurs grâce à cette ambivalence.
Elle monte sur la scè...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.