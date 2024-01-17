DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Concert • Lakna + Diana Kelly

Le Mazette
Wed, 17 Jan, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Avec un art oscillant entre rnb, afro, pop et soul, Lakna signe des textes sensibles et des mélodies rythmées pour inventer son genre entre ses origines burkinabé et genevoise. Lakna se construit d'ailleurs grâce à cette ambivalence.

Elle monte sur la scè...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

