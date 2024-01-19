DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dan Peralbo i El Comboi RCC

Absenta
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsReus
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dan Peralbo i El Comboi, la banda d’Osona, s'erigeixen en hereus del Rock Català. El seu estil de rock and roll ha traçat un camí en el gènere que deix una empremta al cor del seu públic. Han debutat als escenaris més destacats del nostre país, incloent-hi...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Associació Cultural Anima't.
Dan Peralbo i el Combo

Absenta

Carrer d'Aleus, 2, 43201 Reus, Tarragona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

