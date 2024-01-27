Top track

Depeche Mode London Parties official after O2 gig party

TBC, London
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£10.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Depeche Mode are Playing 2 shows in London and we having

MORE THAN A PARTY after the Saturday gig!

We shall play a lot of Depeche Mode, early classics to Memento Mori songs, Dave's stuff, Martin's stuff, Vince's stuff and some other great sounds from the...

This is an 18+ event
Depeche Mode Parties London
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Depeche Mode

Venue

TBC, London

London, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

