GOUTER-CONCERT : ERREMSI & ELODIA

Le Plan
Sat, 30 Mar 2024, 2:30 pm
GigsParis
€5.61
Concert programmé dans le cadre de Mon Petit Paris Sud, festival des arts pour les enfants et leurs familles.

D'un côté Erremsi, initiales en phonétique de son ancien pseudo Radikal MC, rappeur actif depuis 1999. De l'autre Elodia, interprète en langue de...

A partir de 6 ans
Présenté par Le Plan.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Erremsi

Venue

Le Plan

1 Avenue Louis Aragon, 91130 Ris-Orangis, France
Doors open2:00 pm

