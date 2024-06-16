Top track

Spiter - Phantoms

Spiter w/ Desolus, Scathen

The Griffin
Sun, 16 Jun, 8:00 pm
About

SPITER (true vampiric metal punk from Philly) take over The Griffin in Las Vegas Sunday June 16th with special guests DC thrashers DESOLUS and Vegas' SCATHEN!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Desolus, Spiter

Venue

The Griffin

511 Fremont St, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

