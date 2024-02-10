DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sala Radio: Spread la Fiesta

Super Club
Sat, 10 Feb, 11:59 pm
DJMilano
From €11
About

Una line up scintillante e pronta a farvi sentire i colores con il ritorno del re dei remix Italiani dj Space23 questa volta con un back to back d'eccezione insieme all'incantatore di vinili mr. Frank Sinistro.

Ad aprire le danze il duo per antonomasia...

Questo è un evento 21+
Presentato da Clubber Agency
Venue

Super Club

Via Tortona, 27, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:59 pm

