KIN COLLECTIVE: Kin Soul, SANITY, Caesar & Lams

Amersham Arms
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
KIN SOUL - Born and raised in ye ole Tottenham, she left for an everlasting expedition to the North after the great battle of the riots in 2011. Dealing with the ramifications of gentrication and feeling constant isolation she returned to the deep south wh...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
Lams, KIN SOUL

Amersham Arms

388 New Cross Road, London SE14 6TY
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

