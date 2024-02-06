Top track

Kitty // ZÖ

Next Door Records
Tue, 6 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dublin born, London raised singer-songwriter Kitty blends emotive vocals with honest lyrics and catchy pop hooks. Her introspective lyrics provide an insight into the life of a young, queer woman, with influences from Lianne La Havas to Lily Allen.

May 20...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Next Door Records.
Lineup

Kitty

Venue

Next Door Records

304 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

