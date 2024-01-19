DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

House Hats Presents: Neighborhood Watch

TBA Brooklyn
Fri, 19 Jan, 10:00 pm
Join us for our next installment of Neighborhood Watch as we revisit one of our favorite venues TBA Brooklyn. This night will include a vast variety of sounds from up and coming local artists showcasing their sounds.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by House Hats LLC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

TBA Brooklyn

395 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

