DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fust and Real Companion

Lily's Snack Bar
Tue, 5 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsBoone
$9.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Lily's Snack Bar presents Fust and Real Companion

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Lily's Snack Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fust

Venue

Lily's Snack Bar

455 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.