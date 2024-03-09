DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rock Arena feat Living Theory Linkin Park Tribute

ORION LIVE CLUB
Sat, 9 Mar, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sabato Marzo 2024

Black Out Rock Club & Orion

presentano: ONE MORE NIGHT feat LIVING THEORY Worldwide tribute to LINKIN PARK

Un'esperienza indimenticabile dedicata ai fan dei Linkin Park, "One More Night" è un evento straordinario che...

Questo è un evento 18+
ORION LIVE CLUB

Viale J. F. Kennedy, 52, 00043 Ciampino RM, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

