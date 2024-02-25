Top track

Godspeed You! Black Emperor - Fire at Static Valley

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Arden Gild Hall
Sun, 25 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsWilmington
Selling fast
$50.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Godspeed You! Black Emperor - Fire at Static Valley
Got a code?

Event information

Arden Concerts proudly presents a very special performance: Godspeed You! Black Emperor live at the Gild Hall in Arden! Tickets on sale now.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor released a string of albums from 1997-2002 widely recognized as redefining what protes...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Arden Concert Gild
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Venue

Arden Gild Hall

2126 The Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19810, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.