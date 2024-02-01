Top track

Drug Holiday - Perduts al Japó

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Drug Holiday Releasing Concert

Laut
Thu, 1 Feb, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Drug Holiday - Perduts al Japó
Event information

Drug Holiday presenta en este concierto su primer LP "Treatment Interruption" que estará disponible en todas las plataformas ese mismo dia a las 00:00hrs y esto hay que celebrarlo por todo lo alto!

Para mayores de 16 años
Organizado por Drug Holiday.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Drug Holiday

Venue

Laut

Carrer de Vila i Vilà, 61, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

