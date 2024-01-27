DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cale Parks all night

IN THE LOWEST FERNS by NOMADA
Sat, 27 Jan, 7:00 pm
DJKansas City
$24.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

CALE PARKS - Local percussionist, producer and DJ, best known for decades of drumming in Aloha and Yeasayer, now steps up to the fern decks. This king of cool will pour on the sublime as you slip out of the work week and into an early evening spritzer. A t...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by NOMADA.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cale Parks

Venue

IN THE LOWEST FERNS by NOMADA

1105 Hickory Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64101, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.