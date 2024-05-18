Top track

Ana Egge - Cocaine Cowboys

Ana Egge: Sharing in the Spirit Release Tour

The Local
Sat, 18 May, 8:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $24.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ana is the folk Nina Simone.” – Lucinda Williams

Ana Egge grabbed hold of her life as a musician early on - as a teenager, she built her own guitar and moved to Austin, TX to observe, absorb and take risks. The striking depth and unusual maturity of her s...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Hudson Valley Live at The Local.
Lineup

Ana Egge

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

