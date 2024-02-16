Top track

Armonica - Another Dimension

Koncept x Safra Present: Armonica (Afterlife) + Tal Fussman (Innervisions)

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Fri, 16 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $16.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Koncept and Safra are joining forces to bring you 7 hours of quality music featuring Armonica (Afterlife) and Tal Fussman (Innervisions) with support from KRYOMAN!

For table reservations email: info@innovationmotion.com

ALL SALES ARE FINAL, THERE WILL BE...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Koncept.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Armonica, Tal Fussman, Kryoman

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

