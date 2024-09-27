DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mary Spender

Bush Hall
Fri, 27 Sept, 7:30 pm
£28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Combining her sultry voice and electric guitar to create rock songs infused with blues and soul, Mary Spender’s songwriting showcases her virtuosic style of guitar playing as well as her wide vocal range.

Mary has amassed over 79 million views on her YouT...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Bush Hall.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mary Spender

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

