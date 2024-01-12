Top track

Palestine Fundraiser: Nixer + support

Sebright Arms
Fri, 12 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Nixer and friends present a fundraiser, with support from Irish Artists for Palestine to raise money in aid of the urgent medical and humanitarian needs in Gaza, and support arts organisations and artists in Palestine.

Support comes from The Oozes and Mar...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sebright Arms.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Oozes, Nixer

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

