Top track

Freak On a Leash

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

KORN - LIVE IN 2002

Blondies Brewery
Sun, 4 Feb, 7:30 pm
FilmBarking
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Freak On a Leash
Got a code?

About

A rare screening of KoRn's incredible performed at New York's Hammerstein Ballroom in 2002 around the time of the Untouchables album.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Blondies Brewery

258 Church Road, Waltham Forest, London, E10 7JQ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.