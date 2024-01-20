DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bill Pile all night

IN THE LOWEST FERNS by NOMADA
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
DJKansas City
$24.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

mr. BILL PILE takes us on a vinyl trip via the disco milky way. Expect a floor pounding, funkadelic journey as we groove in the ferns into the midnight hour.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by NOMADA.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

IN THE LOWEST FERNS by NOMADA

1105 Hickory Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64101, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.