Willo: Feel the Music ft. John Roseboro and band!

Pianos: Upstairs Lounge
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
need a break? come relax by listening to John Roseboro and band while doing ANY creative craft of your choice! And you might meet someone new!

Willo is a space to feel the music. During the concert you will be able to do ANY craft you're comfortable with...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by PIANOS.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Pianos: Upstairs Lounge

158 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

