JAAKKO EINO KALEVI

La Marquise
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€17.80

About

Combinant folk, funk et psych-rock dans une pop expérimentale trippante, le multi-instrumentiste Jaakko Eino Kalevi tisse sa propre race de synth pop bizarre et texturée. Adoptant une approche légèrement différente à chaque sortie, il est passé de la dream...

Présenté par Le Bazar
Lineup

Jaakko Eino Kalevi

Venue

La Marquise

20 Quai Victor Augagneur, 69003 Lyon, France
Doors open8:00 pm

